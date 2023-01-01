New Year’s Eve dispute over rent leaves landlord dead, tenant arrested Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Hours before the start of the New Year, a landlord was fatally stabbed, allegedly by a tenant of his, at Venables Cresent in St Andrew.

The deceased is 36-year-old Patrick Newby, also a shopkeeper, of Venables Crescent.

According to reports, about 7:30 am on Saturday, Newby and the tenant were engaged in an argument over outstanding rent, when the men armed themselves, with a cutlass and a knife, respectively.

Despite the intervention of residents, Newby was stabbed with the knife during the altercation.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The tenant was subsequently apprehended by the police, and remains in their custody awaiting a question-and-answer session with investigators.

NewsAmericasNow.com