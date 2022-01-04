New Zealand and Bangladesh close day 4 of Test series – NBC SVG

New Zealand were 147-5 in their 2nd innings with an overall lead of 17 runs at the close of play today, the fourth day of the 1st Test against Bangladesh in New Zealand.

Opening batsman, Will Young made 69, Ross Taylor was not out on 37 and Rachin Ravindra 6 not out. medium pacer, Ebadot Hossain had so far taken 4-39.

Yesterday, Bangladesh took their 1st innings score from 401-6 to 458 all out in reply to New Zealand’s 1st innings total of 328. The leading scorers for Bangladesh in their 1st innings were captain, Mominul Haque (88), wicket-keeper, Liton Das (86), 78 by opening batsman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (64) and Mahidy Hasan Miraz (47).

For New Zealand, left-arm, fast bowler, Trent Boult took 4-85, medium pacer, Neil Wagner had 3-101, and fast bowler Tim Southie captured 2-114.

So, after today’s fourth day of the 1st Test in New Zealand, the scores were New Zealand 328 and 147-5, Bangladesh 458. New Zealand had an overall lead of 17 runs.