New Zealand and Bangladesh end Day one of the 1st Test series – NBC SVG

New Zealand were 258-5 at the close of play , the first day of the 1st Test against Bangladesh at Mount Maunganui in New Zealand.

Bangladesh won the toss and fielded first. Devon Conway scored 122, opening batsman, Will Young made 52, and Henry Nicholls was on 32 not out when play ended today.

Conway and Young shared a second wicket partnership of 138 runs after which Ross Taylor who made 31, remained with Conway to put on 50 for the third wicket.

The five New Zealand wickets to have fallen in the day’s play were taken by left-arm, fast bowler, Soriful Islam (2-53), medium pacer, Ebadot Hossain (1-53) and left-arm, leg-spinner, Mominul Haque (1-5). The other New Zealand wicket that fell was run out.

The teams are playing a 2-match Test Series.