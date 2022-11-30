New Zealand and India ODI match abandoned

The 3rd One Day International (ODI) between New Zealand and India at Christchurch, New Zealand ended in a no result after rain forced the abandonment of the match after 18 overs were bowled in New Zealand’s innings today.

New Zealand won the toss, fielded first and dismissed India for 219 off 47.3 overs.

Washington Sundar top-scored with 51 and Shreyas Iyer made 49. The wickets for New Zealand were shared between medium pacer, Daryl Mitchell (3-25), fast bowler, Adam Milne (3-57), and fast bowler, Tim Southee (2-36).

In their reply, New Zealand were 104-1 off 18 overs when rain ended the match. Finn Allen scored 57, and Devon Conway was 38 not out.

New Zealand won the 3-match Series 1-0 after winning the first match by 7 wickets with 17 balls remaining at Auckland last Friday. The second match was also abandoned because of rain.