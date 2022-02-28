New Zealand and South Africa close day 2 of Test series – NBC SVG

At the close of play today, the second day of the 2nd Test between New Zealand and South Africa at Christchurch, New Zealand, New Zealand were 157-5 in their first Innings in reply to South Africa’s 1st Innings total of 364.

Opening batsman, Sarel Erwee was the main contributor to the South Africa score. He made 108. His partner, captain, Dean Elgar scored 41. They shared an opening stand of 111. Other contributions were by Alden Markram (42), Rassie van der Dussen (35), Marco Jansen (37 not out) and Keshav Maharaj (36).

New Zealand’s best bowlers were left-arm, medium pacer, Neil Wagner with 4-102. Fast bowler, Matt Henry took with 3-90, and fast bowler, Kyle Jamieson had 2-14.

In New Zealand’s reply so far, Colin de Grandhomme was on 54 not out. Henry Nicholls scored 39 and Daryl Mitchell was still batting on 29.

For South Africa, fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada took 3-37 and Marco Jansen had 2-48.

The scores after the second day of the 5-day match, South Africa 364, New Zealand 157-5.