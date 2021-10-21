New Zealand and the United Kingdom reach free trade deal

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The draft deal, which follows 16 months of negotiations, is the latest to be brokered by the United Kingdom after its departure from the European Union.

The agreement is not expected to deliver a boost to the UK economy. But Downing Street expressed hopes that it will help “pave the way” for Britain to join Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) , a free trade area of 11 Pacific nations including New Zealand.

“This is a great trade deal for the United Kingdom, cementing our long friendship with New Zealand and furthering our ties with the Indo-Pacific,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

Trade between the United Kingdom and New Zealand was worth GBP2.3 billion ($3.2 billion) in 2020, accounting for less than 0.2% of total UK trade. The deal is not expected to increase UK GDP, according to the UK government’s own estimates.

