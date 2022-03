The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

New Zealand defeated the Netherlands by 7 wickets with 69 balls remaining in the 1st One Day International at Mount Maunganui, New Zealand today.

The scores: The Netherlands 202 off 49.4 overs (Michael Rippon 67, captain, Pieter Seelar 43, Blair Tickner 4-50, Kyle Jamieson 3-45), New Zealand 204-3 off 38-3 overs (Will Young 103 not out off 114 balls with 8 fours and 3 sixes, Henry Nicholls 57 off 79 balls, Michael Rippon 2-32).