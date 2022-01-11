New Zealand defeats Bangladesh in 2nd test match – NBC SVG

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs in the 2nd Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand today to level the 2-match series 1-1.

On yesterday’s second day of the match, Tom Latham scored 252, Trent Boult took his 300th Test wicket and Ross Taylor was given an emotional guard of honour as New Zealand dominated the day’s play.

Opener, Latham helped New Zealand reach 521-6 declared in their 1st innings.

Left-arm, fast bowler, Boult took 5-43 to help dismiss Bangladesh for 126. He became the fourth New Zealand bowler to reach 300 wickets.

Earlier, Taylor made 28 in his final Test before retiring.

The 37-year-old batsman, who equalled Daniel Vettori’s New Zealand record of 112 Test appearances, was given a standing ovation by the Hagley Oval crowd and a guard of honour by the Bangladesh players when he walked to the wicket.

Taylor will play in the one-day series against Australia and the Netherlands this year.

Today, the third day of the 5-day match, New Zealand, with a lead on 1st innings of 395, enforced the follow on and dismissed Bangladesh for 278 in their 2nd innings. Litton Das led their scoring with 102. Captain, Moninul Haque made 37, wicket-keeper, Nurul Hasan reached 36, with scores of 29 from Najmul Hossain, 24 by opening batsman, Mohammad Naim, and 21 by his opening partner, Shadman Islam.

For New Zealand, fast bowler, Kyle Jamieson took 4-82, fast bowler, Neil Wagner captured 3-77, with a wicket each to fast bowler, Tim Southee (1-54), medium pacer, Daryl Mitchell (1-18) and off-spinner, Ross Taylor (1-0 off 3 balls).

The final scores: New Zealand 521/6 declared, Bangladesh 126 and 278. New Zealand won by an innings and 117 runs. The Series was drawn 1-1.