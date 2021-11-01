New Zealand defeats India

India’s hopes at the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup are hanging by a thread after New Zealand inflicted a second successive defeat on them in the Super 12s in Dubai yesterday.

After a 10-wicket defeat by Pakistan in their opening game, India were beaten again by New Zealand by 8 wickets.

Put in to bat by New Zealand, India crawled to 110-7 off 20 overs in an innings that included only eight fours and two sixes.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with an unbeaten 26 off 19 balls, while left-arm fast bowler, Trent Boult took 3-20 and leg-spinner, Ish Sodhi had 2-17 for New Zealand.

New Zealand replied with 111-2 off 14.3 overs. Fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed opening batsman, Martin Guptill for 20, but his partner, Daryl Mitchell, who made 49 off 35 balls, shared a 72-run second wicket partnership with captain, Kane Williamson who was not out on 33 off 31 balls.

It was New Zealand’s first win and it severely dented the hopes of India.

The final scores: India 110-7 off 20 overs, New Zealand 111-2 off 14.3 overs. New Zealand won by eight wickets with 33 balls remaining.

Pakistan lead Group 2 with three wins from three games, while Afghanistan have four points and New Zealand and Namibia both have two points. India and Scotland are pointless.