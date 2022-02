The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

New Zealand Women defeated India Women by 63 runs in the 4th One Day International in a rain curtailed match at Queenstown, New Zealand today. The match was reduced to 20 overs a side because of the rain.

The scores: New Zealand Women 191-5 off 20 overs, India Women 128 off 17.5 overs.

New Zealand Women lead the 5-match series 4-0.