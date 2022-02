The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

New Zealand Women defeated India Women by 3 wickets with 6 balls remaining in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) at Queenstown, New Zealand today.

The scores: India Women 270-6 off 50 overs (Mithall Raj 66 not out, Richa Ghosh 65, Sabbhineni Meghana 49), New Zealand Women 273-7 off 49 overs (Amelia Kerr 119 not out, Maddy Green 52, Deepti Sharma 4-52).

New Zealand Women lead the 5-match series 2-0.