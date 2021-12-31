New Zealand’s batsman, Ross Taylor retires – NBC SVG

New Zealand’s middle-order batsman, Ross Taylor has announced that he will retire from international cricket at the end of the current home season with the upcoming series against Bangladesh being his last in Test cricket before he finishes with the One Day International Series against Australia and the Netherlands.

Taylor, 37, currently has 110 Test caps and is New Zealand’s leading run-scorer in both Test and One Day Internationals.

He made his international debut in an One Day International against the West Indies in March 2006 before playing his first Test against South Africa in November 2007. His top score of 290 came against Australia in Perth.

Taylor, who was at the crease alongside Kane Williamson when New Zealand secured the World Test Championship earlier this year, had previously spoken about playing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but has decided that now was the time to call it a day, and will not be available for the South Africa Test Series later in the season.

New Zealand are due to tour Australia for three One Day Internationals from late January, then play against the Netherlands in New Zealand.

Taylor said: “It’s been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have.

“It’s been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way.

“But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me. I want to thank my family, friends and all those who have helped me get to this point.”

New Zealand’s coach, Gary Stead said that Taylor would finish his career as one of the country’s greats.