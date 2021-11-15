New Zealand’s Maori ask anti-vaccine protesters to stop using haka

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Vaccine protesters have performed the “Ka Mate,” a Maori haka composed in about 1820 by Te Rauparaha, war leader of the Ngati Toa tribe, at their rallies over the past few weeks against vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions.

“We do not support their position and we do not want our tupuna or our iwi associated with their messages,” the Ngati Toa tribe, or “iwi” in Maori, said in a statement, referring to the tribe’s ancestry or “tupuna.”

“Our message to protesters who wish to use Ka Mate is to use a different haka. We do not endorse the use of Ka Mate for this purpose.”

Although there are many forms of haka composed by different tribes for various uses and occasions, the “Ka Mate” is the most widely known because it has been performed by the All Blacks at international rugby test matches for decades.

