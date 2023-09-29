Newly appointed Executive Director of Invest SVG has big plans

Newly appointed Executive Director of Invest SVG, Glen Beache, is hoping to elevate the agency to become one of the top statutory bodies in country.

Speaking to NBC news on Monday, Beache said that Invest SVG must leave a footprint in St Vincent and Grenadines.

Beache said that the regional market is very important in them moving forward.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/BEACH1.mp3

He said that consultants were brought in last year to look at the agency and there would soon be changes in the way they do business.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/BEACHE2.mp3