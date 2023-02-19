Nicki Minaj Arrives Home In Trinidad Ahead Of 2023 Carnival

Nicki Minaj has arrived in her home country, the islands of Trinidad and Tobago, ahead of Carnival Monday.

The artist was spotted leaving the airport with her hairstylist Tae in tow along with members of her team. On Instagram, she got ahead of the narrative as she confirmed that she was indeed on the island to celebrate Carnival. “They said the Queen of rap just touch down in she home country,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “Allyuh hear dah or wah,? She asked her fans.

Around midday, Nicki Minaj, dressed in leather pants and an ankle-length coat, was spotted leaving the airport with security and her stylist.

Carnival is celebrated on Monday and Tuesday before Ash Wednesday in Trinidad with a barrage of parties, road marches, and colorful and shiny costumes. This is not the first time Minaj is doing Carnival, as she has been traveling to the country over the years and serving inspiring looks to Carnival-goers.

The visit comes ahead of Nicki Minaj joining Machel Montano and Destra Garcia on her first soca record, “Shake The Record.” The song was released on Friday on YouTube and across radio stations and among Carnival deejays.

Minaj is likely to participate in Carnival festivities which include parties on Sunday, a road march with costumes on Monday, and J’Ouvert on Tuesday. The artist’s Trinidad fans shared videos they caught of her, while others reacted with glee on social media.

“Mother has arrived!” one fan wrote.

“Omg girl if only I knew I would of been there,” another said.

Nicki Minaj also shared on her Instagram Stories several throwback videos and photos from her past Carnival appearances, including her last visit in 2020. The rapper shared that even though she appeared gorgeous and happy, she was, in fact, pregnant with her son, Papa Bear, who was born later in September 2020.

“I was preggers — madddd morning sickness,” she wrote.