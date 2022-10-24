Nicki Minaj Gives Look Inside Son Papa Bear’s 2nd Birthday Party With Cassie

Nicki Minaj gave us an inside look at her son’s Papa Bear’s second birthday party which was attended by Cassie, Alex Fine, and their daughters.

The proud mother of one shared the party details for her son, Papa Bear’s second birthday party, which was a minion-themed event. On Monday, almost a month since her son turned two, the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper shared several posts as she updated her throng of followers about not only his birthday event but her son’s latest milestones which included him and even baby rapping.

Minaj shared a sweet message to her son on Instagram as she expressed how happy she was being his mom. “On 9/30/22 you turned 2. #PapaBear, your Dad & I love you so much. You make us so happy. You’re perfect. Thank you for giving mama new meaning to life. God cover you. Always,” Nicki Minaj wrote.

The Trinidadian-born rapper also shared several photos and videos that she, along with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and their son took with his friends- the daughters of Cassie and Alex Fine.

“It was such a pleasure to have you guys. Full circle moment. From rapping about Cassie to having kids the same age. I love you guys so much,” Nicki captioned a video of the two families.

Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj and their son Papa Bear

“We love you guys too. We had so much fun! Happy Birthday, Papa!” Cassie wrote while Alex Fine co-signed, “Happy birthday Papa Bear! Frankie and Sunny got a friend for life!”

Minaj also shared a cute video of the “Two in a Minion” party where Papa Bear also seems to have musical inclinations as he baby rapped after his mom handed him the mic.

In another post, Minaj also gave Barbz the content they were looking for as she described the party décor and even shared videos of the set-up. The rapper went all out for Papa Bear’s event, noting that the party included an ice cream machine, cotton candy machine, smoothie machine, popcorn, magic mocktail bar, bouncy house & slide, slime station, Lego hat making station, coloring station, face painting and much more for the kids to enjoy.

Just a day before, Nicki Minaj had shared a snippet of her son seeing his birthday set up in the backyard as minion balloons dangled from around the pool.

“He woke up today to ppl in his backyard setting up the minions & things of that nature. He was trying to get out there by any means necessary,” the rapper hilariously shared.

Minaj also shared that her son was talking, and although his favorite word seemed to be “Dada,” he did clap when he heard the word ‘mama.’