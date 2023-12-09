Nicki Minaj Hints Doja Cat Decline ‘Pink Friday 2’ Feature, Fans React

Nicki Minaj is claiming that a fellow female artist passed up on an offer to be on her Pink Friday 2 album because she assumed that the Trinidadian rapper and her fanbase did not like her.

Nicki Minaj was on a Live video where she hinted that the unnamed artist didn’t want to be on the album. “She passed on it. She said she don’t think I like her. I guess our record of breaking #1 wasn’t proof. The Barbz went hard,” Minaj said to fans in the comments on TikTok.

“They said that it was a lot of different things that I know. But you know what? I didn’t realize that- they said that they don’t think that I like them after everything the Barbz but hey Barbz, go on,” Minaj said in the Live video.

On social media, fans immediately began to speculate who the artist was, with many claiming that it was Doja Cat.

“She throw stones then hide her hands. Good for Doja for peeping the fakeness. She don’t like to see female artists doing better than her,” one fan said. “I like Nicki, however at what age does the beefing with other artists stop. Adulting means having a disagreement and still waking up the next day at peace NOT agreeing. It’s law at this point in adult life!” another wrote.

“If you say you still like Doja like why even mention the fact she didn’t get on the song like that WEIRD,” another added.

In the meantime, some fans also felt that there was no beef between Doja and Nicki. “If it’s Doja that’s weird cause she steady shout out Nicki literally just did it last night at her show mhmm,” Barbiekeisha commented.

It seems that Nicki Minaj also said that she still likes Doja, according to claims by some fans who were on the Live video. Minaj also reportedly said she and Doja talked things out to clear up any misunderstanding, and she expressed that she liked the Planet Her artist who previously collaborated with her on the track “Say So,” which went No. 1 in 2020.

Doja Cat has not reacted to the claims by fans online.