Nicki Minaj Link Up With Drake and Chief Keef On ‘All The Parties” Remix

Nicki Minaj drops a surprising remix for Drake and Chief Keef’s “All The Parties.” The Trinidadian rapper titled her song “For All The Barbz,” named after Drizzy’s new album, For All The Dogs.

The track arrives ahead of Nicki Minaj’s forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2, due November 17. Apparently, the song was supposed to be on For All The Dogs, but for whatever reason behind the scenes, it didn’t make the cut, and this Nicki was left off the project despite Drake assuring his fans over the summer that she would.

“And it’s no debate/ Pink Friday 2, Heavy On It, overweight/ B**ches ain’t eatin’, worried about who overweight/ I’m who they call to sell tickets, make no mistake/ These b**ches don’t want beef, chef, hold the steak,” Nicki raps.

Nicki Minaj first previewed the verse during a performance at this year’s MTV VMAs, which she hosted and performed.

Although Nicki is getting ready to release a new album in a matter of weeks, she has been relatively active on the music scene this year with two solo singles arriving early in the year, “Last time I Saw You” and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” She also hopped on a few collaborations, including “Princess Diana (Remix)” and “Barbie World” with Ice Spice, as well as another single “Alone” with NBA YoungBoy and Kim Petras.

The tracklist for Pink Friday 2 is not yet available and Nicki has not shared the names of any artists who will be featured on the album.