Nicki Minaj Partnered With Rap Snacks For ‘Barbie-Que’ Chips, Biggest Collab Since 2016

Nicki Minaj and Rap Snacks have teamed up to drop a new flavor chips on Thursday making the collaboration the company’s biggest since 2016.

According to Rap Snacks, her snack flavor is called Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Potato Chips which hails Nicki Minaj, whose tagline is Barbie and her fans base being called “Barbz” for short.

Nicki Minaj is among the first female rapper to get her own rap snacks as the brand has previously partnered with hip-hop artists Lil Baby, Migos, Rick Ross (sweet chili flavor), and Boosie Badazz (for a Louisiana Heat flavor).

Rap Snacks Chief Executive Officer James Lindsay shared that Minaj’s disruptive star power influenced the decision to come on board.

“Nicki Minaj is unquestionably one of the most disruptive forces in the history of rap,” he said. “You’re talking about a woman who rewrote the rules of hip hop culture and happens to be a phenomenal entrepreneur, as well.”

Rap snacks is a renowned black-owned company known for its unique snacks and foodstuff like noodles and popcorn and “Oowee Lemonade.”

The products are distributed at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores and online across the country.

As for Minaj, this is the latest in a string of new endorsement deals for the rapper as she expands her business deals.

Last month, the rapper was named as Creative Director of MaximBet. The move by Maxim is to target Minaj’s largely female fan base to get them involved in sports betting.

Aside from her recent business collaborations, Nicki Minaj has been quietly working on her own label. She recently signed rising producer/rapper Tate Kobang to the label and is looking to sign more artists under her stewardship.

The Trinidadian rapper is also working on her own music with a new album in the works. She recently dropped off new solo music and a collaboration with Lil Baby. The veteran rapper has yet to reveal a release date or title for her album, but the project could arrive by the end of this year.

In the meantime, Minaj is set to make a comeback to the stage for the first time since having her son in 2020. Nicki Minaj is set to headline the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans this coming weekend.

In a statement shared on IG, Rap Snacks says their collaboration with Nicki Minaj is their biggest brand partnership since 2016.

“The queen is queening once again! Music Icon @nickiminaj is launching her brand new deal with #RapSnacks and we wanted you to be the first to hear about it!” Rap Snacks said. “This announcement with the “Moment for Life” Barbie, is the biggest brand partnership we’ve done since 2016. Now, because you are a part of the family, we’re going to give you early VIP access to preview Nicki’s new flavors, her bag designs and you’ll even be able to get your hands on her snacks before anyone else.”