Nine Mornings Festival preparations now in advanced stage

Preparations are now at an advanced stage for the 2021 edition of the Nine Mornings Festival, which is being co-ordinated by the National Nine Mornings Management Committee.

This year’s Nine Mornings program will be hosted with a different format, and the Chairman of the Committee, Orande Bomani Charles said the organisers are pressing ahead with their plans, while observing the COVID19 Safety Protocols.

Mr. Charles said this year the Committee is working to ensure that it can preserve a unique Vincentian tradition, while keeping the public safe.

The Nine Mornings Festival will be held from December 16th to the 24th with the theme: Keeping the Christmas Spirit Alive.