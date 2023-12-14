Nine Mornings officially launches tomorrow

The Nine Mornings Festival will officially begin tomorrow in Capital, Kingstown and several other communities throughout the country

Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Committee, Orandi Bomani Charles says everything is in place for the staging of the Festival, which is unique to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

He is encouraging patrons to attend both the Nine Mornings and Nine Nights of Lights which begins tonight at the Botanic Gardens.

