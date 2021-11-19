Nine Mornings will be limited to communities with approved venues only

The National Nine Mornings Management Committee said the concerts which are held in communities across the country as part of the Nine Morning program, will be curtailed this year.

This was revealed by Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Management Committee, Orande Bomani Charles, who said that some communities have expressed an interest in still lighting up.

Mr. Charles said those communities that cannot establish safe spaces and bubbles to control crowds at approved venues will not host the early morning concerts this year.

Mr. Charles said their aim is to ensure that people across the country remain safe during the Christmas season while they host the traditional Nine Mornings activities.