Nine Nights of Lights to open later this week at the Botanical Gardens

The team at the Botanical gardens is working diligently to ensure that everything is in place for the Nine Nights of Lights event slated to open this week.

That is according to Public Relations Officer for the Nine Nights of Lights event hosted the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority, Twanique Barrow .

She said the team is working to ensure that event is recognized on a large scale to attract regional and international patrons.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/BIG-LIGHTS.mp3

Nine Nights of Lights will be held “A Botanical Garden Christmas”.

It will begin on December 15th with Opening Night, Movie Night will be held on the 16th, Carolling Night on the 17th, Gospel Night on the 18th, Dance Night on the 19th, Band Night and Vincy Moves Night on the 20th, the Upstage Christmas Experience on the 21st, Pan Night on the 22nd and the Closing Night on December 23rd.

The Nine nights of lights event at the Botanical gardens will begin at 6pm nightly.