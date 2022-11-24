NIS director outlines the public service pension system works

Director of the National Insurance Services NIS Stewart Haynes, has explained the difference in administration for the Public Service Pension System and that which governs the NIS.

Mr. Haynes was speaking at a media consultation on Tuesday where he made a Presentation on the Public Service and the NIS.

He said the government heads the administration for the Public Service Pension System while the NIS is governed by a tripartite system.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/SYSTEM-ADMIN.mp3

Mr. Stewart also explained how persons would receive their retirement benefits through the various systems.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BENEFITS-SYSTEM.mp3