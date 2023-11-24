NIS disbursed more than 700-million dollars since 1997

The National Insurance Services has paid out more than 700-million dollars in total Pension payments since 1997.
The figures were outlined by Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves in Parliament yesterday, in response to a question from the Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday.
Minister Gonsalves also provided information on Non Contributory Pension payment over the last twenty years.
