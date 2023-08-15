NIS will soon take action to prevent people from applying for pensions before they are eligible

Measures may soon be put in place here by the National Insurance Services, NIS, to discourage persons from claiming their pension, before their pensionable age.

That’s according to Director of the NIS, Stewart Haynes, who was discussing aspects of the NIS’s 11th Actuarial Report on NBC Radio.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/POLICY-OPTIONS.mp3

Mr. Haynes said a number of other recommendations have been outlined in the 11th Actuarial Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/POLICY-OPTIONS-1.mp3

Photo credit: NIS