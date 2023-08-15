NIS will soon take action to prevent people from applying for pensions before they are eligible

·1 min read
Home
Local News
NIS will soon take action to prevent people from applying for pensions before they are eligible
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Measures may soon be put in place here by the National Insurance Services, NIS, to discourage persons from  claiming their pension, before their pensionable age.

That’s according to Director of the NIS, Stewart Haynes, who was discussing aspects of the NIS’s 11th Actuarial Report on NBC Radio.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/POLICY-OPTIONS.mp3

Mr. Haynes said a number of other recommendations have been outlined in the 11th Actuarial Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/POLICY-OPTIONS-1.mp3

See also

Photo credit: NIS 

 