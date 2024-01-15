No cases of Leprosy confirmed in SVG

There are no confirmed cases of Leprosy in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was revealed by Health Promotion Officer in the Ministry of Health, Shanika John, while speaking to NBC News this morning.

She was speaking in light of the presence of the disease in neighbouring Islands.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/SHANIKA-LEPROSY1.mp3

John says the Ministry of Health is monitoring the situation and will provide updates accordingly.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/SHANIKA-LEPROSY2.mp3

Photo credit: Health