No deaths associated with the Covid-19 vaccine have been recorded in SVG – NBC SVG

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache has again appealed to Vincentians to get vaccinated against COVID19, noting that there have been no deaths recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a result of people taking the vaccine.

Dr. Keizer Beache said persons have reported having a rash and other minor side effects of the vaccine.

Dr. Keizer Beache noted that some persons who had pre-existing rare medical conditions, took the vaccine and are recovering well.