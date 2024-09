Principal of the Barrouallie Anglican Primary School Sharon Dalton says there will be no gender bias for technical classes for grades three and four students at the school.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/TVET-GENDER.mp3

She says she hopes other schools will see this initiative and get behind the project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/ON-BOARD.mp3