No major flooding in South Trinidad on Sunday

Drivers make their way past a landslide on Pointe-a-Pierre Road, San Fernando, on Sunday. – AYANNA KINSALE

DESPITE the bad weather on Sunday, there was no major flooding in South Trinidad.

One area which did experience some flooding was Suchit Trace, Penal.

One resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he had taken the precaution of lifting his appliances off the ground and doing some sand-bagging around his house.

He said while there was heavy rainfall on Saturday and there was water outside of his house, none had come inside.

The resident added that his home had flooded out previously and he is keeping a close watch on the weather.

Suchit Trace, which is close to the South Oropouche River, was one of the places identified as being vulnerable to flooding in an adverse weather and riverine flood alert issued by the TT Meteorological Services at 12.30 pm on Sunday.

In that alert, the South Oropouche River was reported to be at 90 per cent capacity.

Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) chairman Dr Allen Sammy said the corporation received reports of flooding in Penal Rock Road, Woodland Main Road and Ragoonanan Trace.

The PDRC is continuing to monitor the situation.

A resident of Spur Trace, Suchit Trace, Penal, raised his apliances a few feet off the ground in an effort to prevent them from being damaged by expectd flood water. – AYANNA KINSALE

Princes Town Regional Corporation chairman Gowrie Roopnarine said the corporation had no reports of flooding in the area at this time.

The rains also caused a minor landslide along Pointe-a-Pierre Road in San Fernando.

There were also reports of flash flooding in Claxton Bay and Freeport.

The bad weather on Saturday, prompted the Prime Minister to issue a national alert to indicate that TT was “experiencing a bad weather emergency.”

In a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr Rowley said all l arms and agencies of the state have been fully mobilised and are on alert under his instruction and under the monitoring guidance “of a team of Ministers from Local Government, Works and Transport, as well as National Security.”

