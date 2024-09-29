NBC’s Special Report – Tuesday September 24th 2024  Jet Blue and American Airlines to offer direct flights to SVG in the coming months  SVG affected by MoneyGram’s Global Network Outage  NBC’s Special Report- Thursday 19th September,2024  Fines and Imprisonment possible for businesses that allow school-aged children to loiter on their premises during school hours  SVG to observe World Heart Day with a red Campaign and community activities 
Nonstop Israeli bombardment in Beirut, Lebanon as Hezbollah leader mourned 

29 September 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Israeli jets continue nonstop bombardment across Lebanon, as prime minister says attacks could displace up to a million people.
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for Hassan Nasrallah after the longtime Hezbollah leader was killed in an Israeli air strike.

 

