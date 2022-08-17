North Korea fires two cruise missiles toward sea off its west coast, South Korean officials say

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)North Korea fired two cruise missiles early Wednesday morning from the coastal town of Onchon into waters off its west coast, according to a South Korean Defense Ministry official.

Military officials from South Korea and the United States said they were analyzing the launch for further details.

After the launch, South Korea’s national security adviser held a meeting to assess the security situation and examined the military’s preparedness, according to the presidential office.

The meeting participants agreed to closely monitor any related movements ahead of joint US-South Korea military drills, planned for early next week, the office added.

North Korea is not banned from firing cruise missiles under United Nations sanctions and last did so in January.

