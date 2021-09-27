North Korea launches unidentified projectile, says South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff

The projectile was fired around 6:40 a.m. local time Tuesday, the Joint Chiefs statement said, adding that the South Korean military is “maintaining a readiness posture” for potential “additional launches.”

South Korean intelligence authorities and the United States are analyzing the situation, the statement said.

The news came just before North Korean representative Kim Song addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he lamented the divide between North and South Korea, and criticized the US presence in the region.

“Inter-Korean relations have never come out of the shadow of US interference and obstruction,” he said, citing Washington’s close relationship with Seoul.

