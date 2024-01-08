North Leeward representative Carlos James on the cost of transportation of produce for farmers

Area representative for North Leeward Carlos James has committed to personally absorbing the cost of transportation of produce for farmers out the Hermitage Mountain.

According to a release by the Agency for Public Information (API), James made the promise last week during a public consultation with the community of Spring Village.

James outlined to farmers in the Spring Village community that while the designs are being done by the engineers in the Ministry of Transport and Works to facilitate the construction of the farm road, the challenges experienced by farmers has now become unbearable.

According to the release, he further said that a number of farm roads are currently being enhanced to alleviate the transportation challenges experienced by farmers in his constituency, among them are the long line road which was recently completed, Antoine, Palmyra and Copeland roads and Hermitage.

He noted other farm roads are also being considered for rehabilitation.

The public lecture series and community consultation is an initiative spearheaded by the Member of Parliament for North Leeward focusing on development programmes within the North Leeward area.

The meeting also heard addresses from Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar and community activist, Ian Alexis.