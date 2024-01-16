North Leeward Technical Institute described as a manifestation of hard work

The North Leeward Technical Institute has been described as a manifestation of hard work.

James was speaking at the opening of the Technical Institute in Petite Bordel yesterday.

He noted that more persons need to be involved in the hospitality sector since tourism is the leading contributor to the Gross Domestic Product.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/TVET-OPENING.mp3

James also stated that he wants North Leeward Technical Institute to become a center of excellence.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/TVET-OPENING2.mp3