Novak Djokovic deported from Australia – NBC SVG

World number 1 tennis player, Novak Djokovic will not take part this year’s Australian Open. He has been deported from Australia.

The 20-time Grand Slam Champion and Australian Open defending champion and his team were escorted by an official to their Dubai-bound flight yesterday after losing an appeal to overturn his visas cancellation.

Three judges upheld the immigration Minister’s decision made on “public interest” grounds after the unvaccinated, Djokovic entered Australia earlier this month.

A deportation order usually includes a three-year ban on returning to Australia.

Djokovic released a statement saying “I am extremely disappointed with the court ruling which means I cannot stay in Australia.

“I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past week has been on me and I hope now the focus will be on the game and tournament I love.

I would like to wish the players, the tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament.”

In his home country, Serbia, Belgrade illuminated its tallest skyscraper in L.E.D lights in national colours and a message reading “Nole. You are the Pride of Serbia”. Nole is a nickname for Novak Djokovic.