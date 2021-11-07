Novak Djokovic secures year-end No. 1 spot for record seventh time, surpassing Pete Sampras

The content originally appeared on: CNN

With his 3-6 6-0 7-6 victory over Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the Paris Masters, Djokovic moves clear of Pete Sampras, who finished the year as world No. 1 six times between 1993 and 1998.

The 34-year-old Djokovic, who faces Daniil Medvedev in the Paris Masters final on Sunday, has previously been crowned the year-end No. 1 in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2020.

“Just proud and extremely happy,” was Djokovic’s reaction to the record.

“Obviously that was one of the biggest goals and it’s always one of the biggest goals, to try to be No. 1 and end the season as No. 1.”