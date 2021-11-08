Novak Djokovic setts two more records

World number one Novak Djokovic completed a terrific week by setting two more records in winning the Paris Masters yesterday.

Djokovic beat defending champion, Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to win a record sixth Paris title and 37th Masters 1,000 crown, moving clear of Rafael Nadal.

Russia’s Medvedev, 25, broke Djokovic’s serve twice as he took the first set.

But Djokovic, who will end the year as number one for a record seventh time, eased through the final two sets.

Djokovic and Medvedev will play the season-ending ATP Tour Finals in Turin, starting on 14th of this month when Medvedev will attempt to defend his title.

Elsewhere, Great Britain’s Alfie Hewett won the singles title at the season-ending Wheelchair Masters in Orlando.

The 23-year-old beat Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina in three sets in the final, having won the doubles title with Gordon Reid on Saturday.