Novak Djokovic to compete in the Australian Open – NBC SVG

World number one, Novak Djokovic says he will defend his Australian Open title later this month after receiving a medical exemption from having a COVID-19 vaccination.

All players and staff at the tournament must be vaccinated or have an exemption granted by an expert independent panel.

Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open winner, has not spoken publicly about his vaccination status.

The tournament begins in Melbourne on 17th of this month.

Djokovic said on Instagram today: “I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading down under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022.”