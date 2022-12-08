Black Immigrant Daily News

CABINET NOTES:

The Cabinet noted that all November salaries, wages, pensions and social security earnings were paid over to recipients on or before November 30, 2022.

The Social Security pension is now fully paid-up and the recipients are all pleased for the early payments.

Given the practice of paying salaries before the Christmas Holiday, the Cabinet has begun to secure the necessary funds that will enable duplicate payments to be made on or before December 16, 2022.

That amount exceeds $31 million.

Back-pay will be determined by the agreements reached between Government and the unions, as increases continue to be negotiated.

