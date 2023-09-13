NTRC launches its I-code 784 competition tonight

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) said everything is in place for the official launch of this year’s I-code 784 competition this evening.

The Icode 784 Competition is intended to expose students and young people to the process of developing mobile applications which can be suited to private or public sector operations.

Consumer and Public Relations Manager at the NTRC, Rhea Lewis told NBC News, the competition which is into its 11th Annual hosting this year will be launched virtually from 7pm via the NTRC’s Facebook and Youtube Channels.

Miss Lewis said they expect this year’s competition to be yet another success as they again have a range of attractive prizes including a trip to Spain.

