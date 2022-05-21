NTRC signs capital cost and maintenance contracts with Flow St. Vincent Limited

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, NTRC has signed capital cost and maintenance contracts with Flow St. Vincent Limited for the expansion of the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System project.

The signing was done during an official ceremony held here on Tuesday

Consumer and Public Relations Manager of the NTRC, Rhea Lewis, outlined the objectives of the project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/GMDSS-OBJECTIVE.mp3

Meanwhile … Country Manager of Flow St. Vincent Limited, Wayne Hull said his Company is pleased to partner with the NTRC in this important project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/GMDSS-PROJECT.mp3