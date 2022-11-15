NTRC’s I-CODE finals set to take place this Friday

The finals of the I-CODE Competition hosted by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission NTRC is set to take place this Friday at the Methodist Church Hall.

Consumer and Public Relations Manager at the NTRC Rhea Lewis said the competition will be judged in three categories.

Ms. Lewis is encouraging persons to view the finals online or attend in person for a chance to win a prize.

