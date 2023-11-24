Number of student drop outs reduced – says Minister of Education

There has been a reduction in the number of students who are dropping out of schools.

Minister of Education and Reconciliation Affairs Curtis King noted this during yesterday’s sitting of Parliament.

Minister King explained that over the last 10 years the Ministry of Education has never recorded a dropout number as high as the 2010-2011 number of 385.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/SCHOOL-DROPOUT.mp3

The Education Minister explained the eight duties of School Attendance Officer who he said were employed to address the issue of school drop outs.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/SCHOOL-DROPOUT1.mp3

Meanwhile Minister of Education Curtis King is reminding the pubic that School Attendance Officers have the authority to carry out their functions as provided by the law.

The Minister outlined the powers of a School Attendance Officer while responding to a question in Parliament yesterday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/POWERS.mp3

The Education Minister also outlined some of the questions a School Attendance Officer can ask a student they encounter outside of school during school hours.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/POWERS1.mp3

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel