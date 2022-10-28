Nurse-Midwives to receive special allowances

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says a special allowance will be paid to Nurse-Midwives here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during his Independence speech at the Military Parade at the Victoria Park yesterday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/NURSES-ALLOWANCE.mp3

The Prime Minister also announced that payment will be made to volunteers who worked during the La Soufriere Volcanic eruptions.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/VOLUNTEER-PAYMENT.mp3

According to Prime Minister Gonsalves, the Government will offer the Duty free concession on Christmas barrels from Monday November 14th this year.