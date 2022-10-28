October 27th declared St. Vincent and the Grenadines Heritage Day in New York City

The Consulate of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in New York hosted the inaugural Flag Raising Ceremony in New York City, yesterday in celebration of this country’s 43rd Anniversary of Independence.

Vincentians in the Diaspora were on hand to witness the historic hoisting of the flag at Bowling Green, New York.

The ceremony included addresses from several officials including this country’s Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States, Louann Gilchrist.

She said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is grateful for the permission to fly its flag in New York City.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/GILCHRIST-FLAG.mp3

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared October 27th St. Vincent and the Grenadines Heritage Day in New York City.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/ADAMS-FLAG.mp3

A Flag Raising Ceremony was also held in Toronto, Canada yesterday.