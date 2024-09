Minister of Tourism Carlos James has announced that the cultural Festival which was originally announced for October has been postponed to 2025.

The Tourism Minister made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday.

He explained that following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, the plan was shelved, however he said the festival will definitely will be held sometime in the New Year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/NO-FESTIVAL.mp3