ODPM: Landslides, flooding throughout TT, two houses collapse

Flooding at HDC Real Spring Gardens Housing Development, South Valsayn, on Sunday. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) received various reports of landslides and street flooding throughout TT as well as said, at 8.45 am, the Caroni River at its El Carmen River station was at 101 per cent capacity.

This accounts for flooding in areas such as Realspring, Valsayn. The ODPM’s release dissected the information by regions.

In a release on Sunday, the office said there were three reports of landslides by 12.30 pm in the North West region. In Laventille at Upper Pashley Street and La Pina Drive as well as at Upper Thomasine Street there were reports of landslides which resulted in two collapsed houses. There was also a landslide at Maraval’s Le Platte Village.

In the North Central region, there were four reports of flooding at Edris Drive, Madras Road, South Trunk Road, Santa Monica Trace, Misty Drive and David Trace, all in St Helena. It added that the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation made contact with residents requesting evacuation and was making arrangements.

In South Central region there were nine reports; four landslides, one collapsed road and four reports of flooding. The release said there were three landslides between Brasso Police Station and Martha Lane along the Caparo Valley Brasso Road. This resulted in the roadway being restricted to single-lane traffic.

The road collapsed at La Vega Village, Gran Couva. There were reports of flooding in Cunupia at Chin Chin Road, Seeraj Trace, McNair Road and Mon Plasir Road.

In the South West region, there were four reports of flooding, one landslide and a report of a leaking roof.

In Penal at Satnarine and Suchit Traces there were reports of street flooding. At George Street, La Romain there was a report of residential flooding and another report of residential flooding at Suchit Trace, Penal.

The leaking roof was reported at Palmiste along the Main Road.

In the Eastern region there were 13 reports of fallen trees and flooding. It said there were reports of fallen trees in Grande Riviere. The release said the Ministry of Works and Transport was contacted to provide assistance.

There was a report of a fallen tree in Mayaro between Cascadoux and Kernaham Village but the Fire Service cleared the debris.

There was also a report of a fallen tree at Pancheo Road, Ecclesville but the Fire Service also cleared the debris.

At Cunapo Southern Main Road near Navira Bridge, Biche there was street flooding which resulted in the roadway being impassable.

There was also street flooding at Charuma Village, Plum Mita and Cunapo Southern Main Road, Biche.

At Poole Valley, Main Road there was also street flooding which resulted in the roadway being impassable.

At the main road at Jairam Trace Junction, Navet there was street flooding which led to the roadway being impassable as well.

At the corner of Mahabalasingh Branch Road two and Legendre Road there was street flooding and the roadway was impassable.

At Mayaro’s Cedar Grove and Kernaham Village there were also reports of street flooding which left the roadway impassable.

There were no reports of incidents in Tobago at the time of the ODPM’s release.

At 8.46 am, the Carapo River was at 38 per cent capacity. The Caroni River at its Bamboo number 3 river station, at 8.51 am was at 81 per cent capacity.

The North Oropouche River, at 8.59 am, was at 80 per cent capacity. The South Oropouche River at 9.44 am was at 90 per cent capacity.

The Met Office updated the adverse weather and riverine flood alerts to orange level on Sunday.

