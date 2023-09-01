OECS Ministers of Agriculture Summit was a success – says Local Agriculture Minister

The recently concluded two-day OECS Ministers of Agriculture Summit has been hailed a success by Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar.

The summit was held last Thursday and Friday at the NIS Conference Room, to discuss the Food and Agriculture Systems Transformation (FAST) Strategy.

Speaking with NBC News at the conclusion of the deliberations, Minister Caesar said the issues discussed included reviving an arrangement for collective marketing.

Minister Caesar said several crops will be marketed under the proposed arrangement.

The FAST strategy was created to establish more efficient and sustainable methods for food and agriculture production, processing, and distribution, to offset rising food costs.

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture