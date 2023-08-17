Official Launch of the Institute of Governance and Politics of Latin America and the Caribbean takes place tonight

The Institute of Governance and Politics of Latin America and the Caribbean will be officially launched here tonight, by the  ruling Unity Labour Party, ULP.

Tonight’s launch will hear addresses from Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Keisal Peters and Minister of Urban Development, Energy, Seaport Administration, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government Benarva Browne.

The feature address will be delivered by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The event will be held with the theme:  Building Future Leaders Today 

It is scheduled to begin at seven tonight at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown, and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

